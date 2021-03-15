Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/caa35b76-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “OECD Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/caa35b76-en.
Go to top