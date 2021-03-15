OECD Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector

The Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector presented in this paper seek to shed light on the value and practical implications of data ethics in the public sector. They aim to support public officials in the implementation of data ethics in digital government projects, products, and services such that i) trust is placed at the core of their design and delivery and ii) public integrity is upheld through specific actions taken by governments, public organisations and, at a more granular level, public officials.