The Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector presented in this paper seek to shed light on the value and practical implications of data ethics in the public sector. They aim to support public officials in the implementation of data ethics in digital government projects, products, and services such that i) trust is placed at the core of their design and delivery and ii) public integrity is upheld through specific actions taken by governments, public organisations and, at a more granular level, public officials.
OECD Good Practice Principles for Data Ethics in the Public Sector
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper19 June 2024
-
Policy paper12 June 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
14 December 2022