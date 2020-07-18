OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Progress Report July 2019-July 2020

This is the fourth annual progress report of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS. The report describes the progress made to deliver on the mandate of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, covering the period from July 2019 to July 2020, while also taking stock of the progress made since BEPS implementation began. This report was originally published as Annex 1 to the OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, which was also released on 18 July 2020.