OECD Economies at a Glance

How many passenger cars are there per inhabitant in Spain? How can you become eligible for unemployment benefits in Canada? How did the total final consumption of energy evolve over the last few decades in OECD countries? How is privatisation of telecommunications firms progressing in various OECD countries? This publication answers these and many other questions concerning economic structure and policy in the OECD area, and its evolution over time, giving a broad set of valuable and reliable data in a range of areas -- labour markets, banking, regulation and competition, public finance and expenditures, social services, agriculture, energy, and environment, among others -- as well as some general indicators on basic living standards