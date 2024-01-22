OECD's annual review of the Italian economy. The survey opens with a review of developments that preceded the recent exchange rate crisis, and discusses the post-devaluation outlook in the light of new budget consolidation and price stabilization measures. Monetary developments are reviewed in Part II. Part III covers fiscal convergence and structural improvement, and Part IV looks at the health care system.
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy
Abstract
