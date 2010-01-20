This first OECD review of Israel's economy includes chapters covering recent economic developments and policy challenges, the macroeconomic policy framework, education reform, reducing poverty and raising employment rates, and policies affecting the business environment.
OECD Economic Surveys: Israel 2009
OECD Economic Surveys: Israel
Abstract
