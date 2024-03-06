OECD's 1993 Economic Survey of Hungary examines the macroeconomic situation and outlook, macroeconomic policy, strengthening the private sector, industrial policy, and financial sector issues.
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Hungary
Abstract
