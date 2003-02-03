OECD's 2002 Economic Survey of Yugoslavia looks at the recent economic deline, macroeconomic performance and policy, small business and entrepreneurship, the enterprise sector and privatisation, and trade and competitiveness.
OECD Economic Surveys: Federal Republic of Yugoslavia 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Yugoslavia
Abstract
