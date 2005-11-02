OECD Economic Studies is the twice-yearly journal of the OECD Economics Department. Most of the articles presented are in the area of applied economic and statistical analysis, generally with an international or cross-country dimension. This issue includes articles on international licensing, counting immigrants and expatriates, corporate sector vulnerability, risk premia on bonds and equities, Canada-US economic growth, and indicator models of GDP growth.
OECD Economic Studies, Volume 2005 Issue 1
