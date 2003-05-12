OECD Economic Studies is the twice-yearly journal of the OECD Economics Department. Most of the articles presented are in the area of applied economic and statistical analysis, generally with an international or cross-country dimension. This issue includes articles on social protection and growth; production and use of ICT; competition and efficiency in publicly funded services; tax ratios for labour and capital income and for consumption; and the stock market, the housing market and consumption behaviour.
OECD Economic Studies, Volume 2002 Issue 2
OECD Economic Studies