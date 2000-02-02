OECD Economic Studies is the twice-yearly journal of the Economics Department of the OECD. It features articles in the area of applied macroeconomics and statistical analysis, generally with an international or cross-country dimension. This edition features articles on poverty dynamics in six countries; determinant of health outcomes; what works among active labour market policies; estimating prudent budgetary margins; health improvements vs. population ageing; and revisiting real social spending.
OECD Economic Studies, Volume 2000 Issue 1
