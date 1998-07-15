Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Data on Skills

Employment by Industry and Occupation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/502262621044
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “OECD Data on Skills: Employment by Industry and Occupation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 1998/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/502262621044.
Go to top