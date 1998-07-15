OECD Data on Skills

This document is aimed at disseminating to a wider public the data on employment by industry and occupations for ten OECD countries, that have been collected over the last few years in the context of analytical work aimed at exploring empirically the changing patterns of skills in OECD countries. The industrial coverage of the data allows them to be used in conjunction with similar disaggregated OECD databases, while the occupational detail and time coverage track the evolution of skills profiles over the last one or two decades. The data in this document have been declassified by the Statistical Working Party of the OECD Industry Committee with the understanding that they represent OECD Secretariat estimates and not official country submissions.

The country-specific data are not included in the paper version of this document, but are available on the OECD Web site at the following address: http://www.oecd.org/dsti/sti/prod/sti_wp.htm ...