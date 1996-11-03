OECD Benchmark Definition of Foreign Direct Investment

Recording comprehensive, comparable and up-to-date statistics on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a prerequisite for economic analysis and policy making. The Third Edition of the OECD Benchmark Definition, fully consistent with the IMF Balance of Payments Manual, Fifth Edition, provides operational guidance on how FDI data should be compiled to meet internationally agreed standards. It reviews the main statistical concepts and definitions of FDI, the valuation of FDI flows and stocks, and issues related to specific transactions and entities. Practical solutions are proposed and concrete examples are used wherever possible.