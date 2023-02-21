The OECD Income Distribution Database (IDD) plays a leading role in providing evidence, and in monitoring and analysing international income distribution statistics to inform policy debate. In most OECD countries, official income distribution statistics are usually delivered with time lags varying from two to three years. This paper examines the growing use by statistical offices of nowcasting techniques based on microsimulation models to produce more timely provisional estimates, and examines the advantages and challenges associated with these techniques. The paper also presents provisional estimates of income inequality in 2020 for a selection of OECD countries, based on a compilation carried out by the OECD Secretariat in collaboration with Eurostat and national statistical offices. Finally, it discusses potential future developments and applications of these techniques.
Nowcasting and provisional estimates of income inequality using microsimulation techniques
Policy paper
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 April 2024
-
2 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024
-
Policy paper25 January 2024
Related publications
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper3 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
Policy paper24 April 2023