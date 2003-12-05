Skip to main content
Non-Tariff Measures Affecting EU Exports

Evidence From a Complaints-Inventory
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/545677411266
Authors
Peter Walkenhorst, Barbara Fliess
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Walkenhorst, P. and B. Fliess (2003), “Non-Tariff Measures Affecting EU Exports: Evidence From a Complaints-Inventory”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 373, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/545677411266.
