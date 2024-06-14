Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nominal Wage Determination in Ten OECD Economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/543148520161
Authors
David T. Coe, Francesco Gagliardi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Coe, D. and F. Gagliardi (1985), “Nominal Wage Determination in Ten OECD Economies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/543148520161.
Go to top