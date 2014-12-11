Skip to main content
New Tax and Expenditure Elasticity Estimates for EU Budget Surveillance

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrh8f24hf2-en
Robert Price, Thai-Thanh Dang, Yvan Guillemette
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Price, R., T. Dang and Y. Guillemette (2014), “New Tax and Expenditure Elasticity Estimates for EU Budget Surveillance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1174, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrh8f24hf2-en.
