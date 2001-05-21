Those who manage schools and educational systems today have an arduous task as schools everywhere are being asked to do more than ever before. They also face a complex world and seemingly endless pressures on resources and demands for better performance.

How are schools and educational systems responding to these major challenges? What is the role of school managers within this new context? This book analyses those key questions, focusing on new school management approaches at the primary and secondary school levels. It is based on 29 innovative initiatives examined in nine countries: Flanders (Belgium), Greece, Hungary, Mexico, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, England (the United Kingdom) and the United States.