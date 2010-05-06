Skip to main content
New Evidence on the Private Saving Offset and Ricardian Equivalence

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmft7qb5kq3-en
Oliver Röhn
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Röhn, O. (2010), “New Evidence on the Private Saving Offset and Ricardian Equivalence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 762, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmft7qb5kq3-en.
