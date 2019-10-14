Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Negative interest rates in the euro area: Does it hurt banks?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d3227540-en
Authors
Jan Stráský, Hyunjeong Hwang
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stráský, J. and H. Hwang (2019), “Negative interest rates in the euro area: Does it hurt banks?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1574, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d3227540-en.
Go to top