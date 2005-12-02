National Treatment for Foreign-Controlled Enterprises

OECD member and other countries adhering to the Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises have declared that enterprises from adhering countries should be accorded National Treatment in their territory. This means that, in like situations, enterprises controlled by nationals of another adhering country should be treated by the host government no less favourably than domestic enterprises. This publication describes the main features of the OECD National Treatment instrument and contains a complete survey of adhering governments' measures relating to National Treatment.