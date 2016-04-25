Skip to main content
Multiplication of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes (ELIS)

Implications for Environment and Trade
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0p33z27wf-en
Andrew Prag, Thomas Lyon, Aimée Russillo
OECD Environment Working Papers
Prag, A., T. Lyon and A. Russillo (2016), “Multiplication of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes (ELIS): Implications for Environment and Trade”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0p33z27wf-en.
