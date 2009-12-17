The OECD Competition Committee debated Monopsony and Buyer Power in October 2008. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, the Slovak Republic, South Africa, Spain, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Commission, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.