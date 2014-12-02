Skip to main content
Monitoring and Evaluation of Climate Change Adaptation

Methodological Approaches
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclr0ntjd-en
Authors
Ayesha Dinshaw, Susannah Fisher, Heather McGray, Neha Rai, Johan Schaar
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dinshaw, A. et al. (2014), “Monitoring and Evaluation of Climate Change Adaptation: Methodological Approaches”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 74, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclr0ntjd-en.
