Money or Kindergarten? Distributive Effects of Cash Versus In-Kind Family Transfers for Young Children

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92vxbgpmnt-en
Authors
Michael Förster, Gerlinde Verbist
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Förster, M. and G. Verbist (2012), “Money or Kindergarten? Distributive Effects of Cash Versus In-Kind Family Transfers for Young Children”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 135, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92vxbgpmnt-en.
