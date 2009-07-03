Money Laundering through the Football Sector

This report is based on four main sources: an extensive literature review, the analysis of the
answers to a questionnaire sent to FATF and FSRB members; the results of a typology workshop and
subsequent consultation with the football sector.
Results to the questionnaire were obtained in October 2008 from 25 countries, mostly European,
seven South-American countries, two from Asia and Australia. The responding countries differ widely in
size, role and organisation of football in society (ranging from large countries with big football leagues to
smaller nations or nations with only non-professional football). Differences in information, position and
interest in the person or organisation that provided the answers (national football association, government
representatives, national FIUs, the police or judicial authorities) needed to be taken into consideration as
well.
Following the analysis of questionnaires, a workshop on money laundering and the football
sector was held in Monaco in November 2008 as part of the 2008 FATF/MONEYVAL Typologies
meeting. This workshop was very well supported by members of the FATF, MONEYVAL and
representatives of other countries. The following participants were involved in the 2-day breakout session
which considered issues in depth: Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Egmont Group, France, International Olympic
Committee (IOC), Ireland, Italy, Monaco, Norway, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, the
Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
The study has also relied on the experience and cooperation of the private sector. A
representative of the IOC attended the Monaco workshop in November 2008. Consultation with
representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and of the Union of
European Football Associations (UEFA) also took place in January and April 2009. Those representatives
received a copy of the report and were given the opportunity to comment. All the comments of the private sector were taken into account when considered relevant.
