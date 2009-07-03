Money Laundering through the Football Sector

This report is based on four main sources: an extensive literature review, the analysis of the

answers to a questionnaire sent to FATF and FSRB members; the results of a typology workshop and

subsequent consultation with the football sector.

Results to the questionnaire were obtained in October 2008 from 25 countries, mostly European,

seven South-American countries, two from Asia and Australia. The responding countries differ widely in

size, role and organisation of football in society (ranging from large countries with big football leagues to

smaller nations or nations with only non-professional football). Differences in information, position and

interest in the person or organisation that provided the answers (national football association, government

representatives, national FIUs, the police or judicial authorities) needed to be taken into consideration as

well.

Following the analysis of questionnaires, a workshop on money laundering and the football

sector was held in Monaco in November 2008 as part of the 2008 FATF/MONEYVAL Typologies

meeting. This workshop was very well supported by members of the FATF, MONEYVAL and

representatives of other countries. The following participants were involved in the 2-day breakout session

which considered issues in depth: Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Egmont Group, France, International Olympic

Committee (IOC), Ireland, Italy, Monaco, Norway, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, the

Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The study has also relied on the experience and cooperation of the private sector. A

representative of the IOC attended the Monaco workshop in November 2008. Consultation with

representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and of the Union of

European Football Associations (UEFA) also took place in January and April 2009. Those representatives

received a copy of the report and were given the opportunity to comment. All the comments of the private sector were taken into account when considered relevant.

