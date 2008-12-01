Skip to main content
Monetary Transmission Mechanism in Central and Eastern Europe: Surveying the Surveyable

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/230605773237
Authors
Balázs Égert, Ronald MacDonald
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. and R. MacDonald (2008), “Monetary Transmission Mechanism in Central and Eastern Europe: Surveying the Surveyable”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 654, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230605773237.
