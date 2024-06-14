Monetary Policy in the Second Half of the 1980s

This paper discusses how monetary policy might assist macroeconomic performance in the second half of the 1980s in the G-10 countries, without compromising the medium-term objective of price stability. From this perspective, the recent stance of monetary policy is assessed, as well as its possible effects on output and inflation. The paper also examines the gains that might be expected from a short-run monetary stimulus, internationally coordinated, against the risks that might be implied for central bank credibility ...