Monetary Policy and Macroeconomic Stability in Latin America

The Cases of Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/285851107845
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Diego Moccero
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and D. Moccero (2007), “Monetary Policy and Macroeconomic Stability in Latin America: The Cases of Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 545, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/285851107845.
