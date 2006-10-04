Skip to main content
Monetary Policy and Inflation Expectations in Latin America

Long-run Effects and Volatility Spillovers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/416820683181
OECD
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
OECD (2006), “Monetary Policy and Inflation Expectations in Latin America: Long-run Effects and Volatility Spillovers”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 518, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/416820683181.
