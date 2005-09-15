Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Modernising Government

The Way Forward
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010505-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español
magyar
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Modernising Government: The Way Forward, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264010505-en.
Go to top