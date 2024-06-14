This paper presents work on wage/price blocks for the smaller OECD countries which has been implemented in OECD's world econometric model, INTERLINK. The paper discusses theoretical, statistical and practical aspects of the estimation of business sector wage equations and five domestic demand deflators. It also presents a variety of diagnostic simulations in order to evaluate overall model properties ...
Modelling Wages and Prices for the Smaller OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024