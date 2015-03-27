Skip to main content
Modelling of distributional impacts of energy subsidy reforms

an illustration with Indonesia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k0scrqq5-en
Authors
Olivier Durand-Lasserve, Lorenza Campagnolo, Jean Chateau, Rob Dellink
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Durand-Lasserve, O. et al. (2015), “Modelling of distributional impacts of energy subsidy reforms: an illustration with Indonesia”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4k0scrqq5-en.
