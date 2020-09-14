Mobilising tax revenues to finance the health system in Côte d’Ivoire

The report welcomes the governement’s engagement to increase the health budget until 2030, and the implementation of the National platform for health financing co-ordination. Increasing the health budget will not be possible without an extensive tax reform, to be implemented gradually, that should be tailored to the new economic and social challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the Platforme will have a key role to play in the interministerial dialogue on health financing. However, the report stresses the need to improve public health spending efficiency prior to any increase in funding.