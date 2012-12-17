Skip to main content
Mixed Modes of Innovation

An Empiric Approach to Capturing Firms' Innovation Behaviour
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x6l0bp3bp-en
Authors
Marion Frenz, Ray Lambert
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Frenz, M. and R. Lambert (2012), “Mixed Modes of Innovation: An Empiric Approach to Capturing Firms' Innovation Behaviour”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2012/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x6l0bp3bp-en.
