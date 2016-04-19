Skip to main content
  • English
Migration in Ireland

Challenges, opportunities and policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0s94jzx5j-en
Authors
Alberto González Pandiella
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

González Pandiella, A. (2016), “Migration in Ireland: Challenges, opportunities and policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1292, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0s94jzx5j-en.
