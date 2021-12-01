Skip to main content
Migration, housing and regional disparities: A gravity model of inter-regional migration with an application to selected OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/421bf4aa-en
Authors
Maria Chiara Cavalleri, Nhung Luu, Orsetta Causa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cavalleri, M., N. Luu and O. Causa (2021), “Migration, housing and regional disparities: A gravity model of inter-regional migration with an application to selected OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1691, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/421bf4aa-en.
