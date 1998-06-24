The purpose of this paper is to investigate the retirement decision in the United Kingdom. We distinguish four retirement routes: retirement, unemployment, long-term sickness and other states. The focus of the paper is the impact of pension benefits on retirement transitions. We estimate multinomial logits and Cox proportional hazard rate models, separately for men and women. We conclude that participation in an occupational pension scheme increases the retirement hazard rate for men. The results for women are less clear-cut given the relatively small number of women entitled to an occupational pension scheme ...
Microeconometric Analysis of the Retirement Decision
United Kingdom
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024