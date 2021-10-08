Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Methodology for estimation of Energy Physical Supply and Use Tables based on IEA's World Energy Balances

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d3058f43-en
Authors
Joaquim Martins Guilhoto, Nick Johnstone, Francesco Mattion, Faidon Papadimoulis, Roberta Quadrelli, Colin Webb
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Martins Guilhoto, J. et al. (2021), “Methodology for estimation of Energy Physical Supply and Use Tables based on IEA's World Energy Balances”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d3058f43-en.
Go to top