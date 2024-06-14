Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Method of Calculating Effective Exchange Rates and Indicators of Competitiveness

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/058386106013
Authors
Martine Durand
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Durand, M. (1986), “Method of Calculating Effective Exchange Rates and Indicators of Competitiveness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/058386106013.
Go to top