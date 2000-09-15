The OECD Competition Committee debated mergers in financial services in June 2000. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.