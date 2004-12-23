The OECD Competition Committee debated merger remedies in October 2003. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.