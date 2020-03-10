This paper discusses the role of merger control in dynamic markets and identifies the main practical proposals that have been made to adapt the different stages of the review process to take into account market dynamics over time. It was prepared as background for a discussion on merger control in dynamic markets held at the 2019 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
Merger Control in Dynamic Markets
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
