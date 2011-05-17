Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Medium-Term Determinants of International Investment Positions

The Role of Structural Policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc9kzsm19x-en
Authors
Davide Furceri, Stéphanie Guichard, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Furceri, D., S. Guichard and E. Rusticelli (2011), “Medium-Term Determinants of International Investment Positions: The Role of Structural Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 863, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc9kzsm19x-en.
Go to top