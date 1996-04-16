Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Measuring What People Know

Human Capital Accounting for the Knowledge Economy
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065482-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1996), Measuring What People Know: Human Capital Accounting for the Knowledge Economy, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065482-en.
Go to top