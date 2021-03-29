Skip to main content
Measuring the alignment of real economy investments with climate mitigation objectives

The United Kingdom’s buildings sector
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8eccb72a-en
Raphaël Jachnik, Alexander Dobrinevski
OECD Environment Working Papers
Jachnik, R. and A. Dobrinevski (2021), “Measuring the alignment of real economy investments with climate mitigation objectives: The United Kingdom’s buildings sector”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8eccb72a-en.
