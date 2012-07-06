Skip to main content
Measuring GDP Forecast Uncertainty Using Quantile Regressions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd76jvvg-en
Authors
Thomas Laurent, Tomasz Koźluk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Laurent, T. and T. Koźluk (2012), “Measuring GDP Forecast Uncertainty Using Quantile Regressions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 978, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd76jvvg-en.
