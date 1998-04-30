Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring Electronic Commerce

International Trade in Software
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236737752267
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), “Measuring Electronic Commerce: International Trade in Software”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236737752267.
Go to top