Measuring Cyclically-adjusted Budget Balances for OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/787626008442
Authors
Nathalie Girouard, Christophe André
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Girouard, N. and C. André (2005), “Measuring Cyclically-adjusted Budget Balances for OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 434, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/787626008442.
