Measuring and assessing the effects of climate policy uncertainty

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/34483d83-en
Clara Berestycki, Stefano Carattini, Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Tobias Kruse
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Berestycki, C. et al. (2022), “Measuring and assessing the effects of climate policy uncertainty”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1724, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/34483d83-en.
