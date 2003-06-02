Skip to main content
Measures Of Restrictions on Inward Foreign Direct Investment for OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/335043060125
Authors
Stephen S. Golub
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Golub, S. (2003), “Measures Of Restrictions on Inward Foreign Direct Investment for OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 357, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/335043060125.
